May 9, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Alliance Nickel, Marquee Resources, M3 Mining

By Abbey Phillipps

 

Alliance Nickel (ASX:AXN) has announced that the Australian Federal Government has granted its 100% owned NiWest Nickel Cobalt Project Major Project Status (MPS). The MPS will provide Alliance with access to the Major Projects Facilitation Agency, providing additional resources to assist streamlining a range of regulatory approvals for mine development. Shares are trading 151.43 per cent higher at 8.8 cents.

Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) reported it has received assay results from drilling that was recently conducted at the Redlings REE Project. The results from recent drilling have been received with the best interval being 14m @ 980ppm TREO. Shares are trading 7.69 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.

M3 Mining (ASX:M3M) has announced that fourteen new historic copper workings have been found at the Victoria Bore Project in WA. These workings were not previously recorded and were ‘rediscovered’ by a recent pXRF soil sampling program. Shares are trading flat at 5.5 cents.
 

