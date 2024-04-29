FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

April 29, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Lanthanein Resources, Orange Minerals, Aspire Mining

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Lanthanein Resources (ASX:LNR) has announced that new gold, copper and nickel soil anomalies have been identified in the recently completed soil sampling programme at Lady Grey Project in WA. The Company now looks to accelerate their work programmes and approvals processes to be drilling these targets by mid-year. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher 0.6 cents.

Orange Minerals (ASX:OMX) has announced that it has applied for six exploration tenements which surround Deep Yellow’s Mulga Rock deposit in WA. The tenements applied for are considered to have strong prospectivity for paleochannel hosted uranium/rare earth mineral deposits in addition to base and precious metals. Shares are trading 18.75 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.

Aspire Mining (ASX:AKM) has advised that the Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (DEIA) for the construction of a public road from Aspire’s 100% owned Ovoot Coking Coal Project has been approved by the Professional Council of the Ministry of Nature, Environment and Tourism (MNET). The approval represents the last of the major permits needed to progress development of the Ovoot Coking Coal Project. Shares are trading 23.53 per cent higher 21 cents.

