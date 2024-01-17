Economics / FNN Content / Video

January 17, 2024

The Australian software sector, WTC, ZIP, ALU

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

 

Companies discussed include:

Zip Co (ASX:ZIP)
Altium (ASX:ALU)
WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Chinese Premier leaks 2023 GDP growth

Nuclear critical for global net zero

Morgan Stanley reports mixed financials

2024 market outlook: Bullish on rate cuts, yet cautious investments prevail

Goldman Sachs reports lowest profits in four years

BYD expands exports with maiden voyage of largest car carrier