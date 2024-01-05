Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Health Care

A selection of some of the Health Care companies that presented with us in 2023.

Avecho Biotechnology (ASX:AVE) – Paul Gavin – CEO – Avecho develops and commercialises innovative Human Health and Animal Health products, using their proprietary drug delivery system – Tocopheryl Phosphate Mixture.

Microba (ASX:MAP) – Dr Luke Reid – CEO – Microba advances health with new solutions developed from the human microbiome.

Next Science (ASX:NXS) – Judith Mitchell – Managing Director – Next Science’s primary focus is the development and continued commercialisation of its proprietary Xbio technology to reduce the impact of biofilm based infections in human health.

Emyria (ASX:EMD) – Michael Winlo – Managing Director – Emyria uses industry-leading data collection to find solutions to unsolved medical problems. Emyria use cutting-edge technology to develop new treatments and therapies for people who have run out of options.

Alterity Therapeutics (ASX:ATH) – Dr David Stamler, CEO – Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases.

Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) – Dr Liz Dallimore – CEO & Managing Director – Argenica Therapeutics Limited (ASX:AGN) is developing novel neuroprotective therapeutics to reduce brain damage after stroke.

CARETEQ (ASX:CTQ) – Mark Simari – Executive Chairman – CARETEQ is an Australian health-tech company that has developed and commercialised a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.

LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) – Brent Barnes – CEO and Managing Director – LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) is a groundbreaking designer of advanced technology solutions for the medical industry. We specialise in bringing advanced medical technologies to market. Our core capabilities include artificial intelligence, image analysis and software engineering solutions that improve medical diagnostic workflows.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) – Marc Voigt – Executive Director & CEO – Immutep (ASX:IMM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) – Glenn Cross – Chair – EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ) is a genomic life science company with a mission to improve quality of life and human health.

Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) – Dr James Garner – Managing Director – Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) is a biotechnology company, developing and commercialising Antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets in rare diseases.

Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) – Tom Spurling – Executive Director – Nova Eye Medical (ASX:EYE) is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a portfolio of proprietary ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices.

Starpharma Holdings (ASX:SPL) – Dr Jackie Fairley – CEO – Starpharma Holdings (ASX:SPL) is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.

Respiri (ASX:RSH) – Marjan Mikel – CEO – Respiri (ASX:RSH) offers the only remote patient monitoring program with remote wheeze detection for respiratory disorders as well as a broad number of serious chronic conditions.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) – Paul Rennie – Founder and Managing Director – Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company. Its current focus is a drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) – Riccardo Canevari – CEO and Managing Director – Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) is focused on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical needs.

PainChek (ASX:PCK) – Philip Daffas – CEO and Managing Director – PainChek Limited (ASX:PCK) develops mobile medical applications intended to provide pain assessment for people who cannot communicate with their carers.

Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX) – Isaac Bright – CEO – Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX) is developing next-generation molecular imaging technologies that find cancer and other diseases using bio-safe magnetic nanoparticles.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) – Jennifer Chow – CEO – Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) is a clinical-stage therapy company focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer.

AdAlta (ASX:1AD) – Tim Oldham, CEO and Managing Director, AdAlta (ASX:1AD) is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its i-body platform to discover and develop next generation protein therapeutics addressing drug targets that are challenging for other technologies.