Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Metalicity, GWR Group

Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announces constructive feedback has been received from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (PEI), a German regulatory authority and part of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), regarding the planned TACTI-004 Phase III trial of efti for first line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The PEI acknowledged the good safety profile of efti in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy. Shares are trading 1.41 per cent lower at 35 cents.

Metalicity (ASX:MCT) announced that it has executed formal agreements with Nex Metals Exploration regarding the Kookynie and Yundamindra Joint Venture and the settlement of all disputes between the parties. Commenting on the signing of the Formal Agreements, MCT Managing Director Justin Barton said, “both parties remain focused on finalising the remaining conditions of the agreement to allow both parties to move forward and focus on their own business activities into 2024.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.2 cents.

GWR Group (ASX:GWR) announced it has entered into a legally binding agreement for the sale of its remaining interest in the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project to Gold Valley West Wiluna Pty Ltd. GWR’s Chairman Gary Lyons said, “the decision to divest the Company’s iron ore assets was difficult to make, however, after much deliberation the board decided it was in the best interests of GWR shareholders to relinquish control of the Wiluna West iron ore assets.” Shares are trading 18.07 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.