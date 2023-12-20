FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

December 20, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: First Lithium, Entyr, Bastion Minerals

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

First Lithium (ASX:FL1) announced a significant discovery of lithium confirmed at the Blakala prospect in Mali. The results include 111m @ 1.57% li2o. The spodumene mineralisation is high grade, outcrops at surface, and is open at depth and along strike. Shares are trading 70 per cent higher at 68 cents.

Environmental technology company Entyr (ASX:ETR) has signed two agreements with Trafigura. The two agreements are: one for Trafigura to offtake Entyr's tyre pyrolysis products under certain conditions, and another for Trafigura to collaborate with Entyr on technology and future projects. Shares are trading 77.78 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) announced the execution of two agreements to acquire two highly prospective lithium, REE and gold projects in Western Australia. Commenting on the acquisitions, Bastion Minerals Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said, “To have exposure to such important commodities in such a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction only adds to the Company’s critical minerals credentials, as we continue to concentrate on our lithium and REE assets, with projects also based in Canada and Sweden respectively.” Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.
 

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Year-end comeback lifts S&P 500 to brink of record highs on Tuesday

Canada confirms all new vehicles sold in 2035 must be electric

Advancements towards Lithium Universe’s lithium carbonate refinery

Lake Resources – Kachi Project DFS

ASX closes 0.8% higher as M&A in resources picks up

SQM and Hancock Prospecting team up for Azure bid