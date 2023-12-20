Stocks of the Hour: First Lithium, Entyr, Bastion Minerals

First Lithium (ASX:FL1) announced a significant discovery of lithium confirmed at the Blakala prospect in Mali. The results include 111m @ 1.57% li2o. The spodumene mineralisation is high grade, outcrops at surface, and is open at depth and along strike. Shares are trading 70 per cent higher at 68 cents.

Environmental technology company Entyr (ASX:ETR) has signed two agreements with Trafigura. The two agreements are: one for Trafigura to offtake Entyr's tyre pyrolysis products under certain conditions, and another for Trafigura to collaborate with Entyr on technology and future projects. Shares are trading 77.78 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) announced the execution of two agreements to acquire two highly prospective lithium, REE and gold projects in Western Australia. Commenting on the acquisitions, Bastion Minerals Executive Chairman, Mr Ross Landles, said, “To have exposure to such important commodities in such a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction only adds to the Company’s critical minerals credentials, as we continue to concentrate on our lithium and REE assets, with projects also based in Canada and Sweden respectively.” Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.

