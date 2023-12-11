ASX closes near flat line as metals and oil stocks fluctuated

The Australian sharemarket saw minimal gains as metals and oil stocks fluctuated throughout the day, with the S&P/ASX 200 closing just 4.1 points higher at 7199. Mining stocks, particularly gold miners, suffered a 0.6% decline due to a drop in the price of gold, influenced by strong US jobs data. Conversely, energy stocks rose by 1.2%, led by Woodside and Santos, while a series of mergers and acquisition activities influenced other stock movements, including Sigma Healthcare, Kin Group, and Whispir.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 3 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 3.5 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 45.5 points.

The SPI futures are up 2 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.16 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 0.61 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), closing 3.32 per cent higher at $4.98. It was followed by shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) and Aurizon Holdings (ASX:AZJ).

The worst-performing large cap was Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), closing 2.96 per cent lower at $3.60. It was followed by shares in Insignia Financial. (ASX:IFL) and IDP Education (ASX:IEL).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 1.46 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.92 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.45 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,013.10 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1 per cent higher at US$137.40 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent fall.

Light crude is trading $0.42 higher at US$71.64 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.56 US cents.