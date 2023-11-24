FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars

November 24, 2023

EV Resources (ASX:EVR) – Webinar Presentation

Hugh Callaghan, Managing Director, EV Resources (ASX:EVR) projects are strategically diversified across electric vehicle and green energy technology metals.The company's primary focus is exploring for copper in the Americas.

