Chariot Corporation progresses with Black Mountain project drilling Program

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is making significant strides in its flagship Black Mountain lithium project, located in Wyoming, USA.

After thorough site preparation and essential earthworks to establish a stable foundation for their operations, Chariot Corporation is set to commence drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project.

A dedicated drilling team has been mobilised, and offsite infrastructure is in place to support the ambitious drilling program.

A noteworthy development is the arrival of the Boart Longyear LF90 surface diamond core drill rig at the project site. This specialised rig is designed for extracting core samples from deep within the Earth, signalling a new phase in Chariot Corporation's exploration efforts at Black Mountain.

The drill rig was deployed on-site on November 8th, and drilling operations are scheduled to begin immediately. This marks a significant milestone in the company's exploration journey.

The Phase 1 Drill Program aims to test the central portion of the Black Mountain pegmatite dike swarm, comprising a 1,000-meter long by over 100-metre-wide zone of LCT pegmatite sub-crop and outcrop. The program is based on encouraging assay results from 22 rock chip samples collected at Black Mountain, with 14 samples assaying over 300ppm Li (0.06% Li2O) and 10 samples exceeding 7,000 ppm Li (1.51% Li2O), with the highest value at 31,018 ppm Li (6.68% Li2O).

The drilling program includes twenty-three (23) holes with overlapping fans at varying azimuths and dips from levelled pads. The diamond-drilled cores will be HQ sized and oriented for comprehensive observations and measurements, enabling a thorough analysis encompassing lithological, geochemical, geological, geotechnical, and structural aspects.

Chariot's site geologist and manager will actively monitor operations, working closely with Major Drilling and management to adapt the plan as necessary. The drilled cores will be sent to Chariot's core logging and sampling facility in Jeffrey City, Wyoming, where they will undergo various processes, including core cutting, photography, density measurements, rock quality designation logging, lithological and structural logging, with the goal of determining appropriate intervals for assay and mineralogy studies.

The exploration program will run continuously on a 24-hours-per-day and 7-days-per-week basis, weather permitting, with 2 x 12-hour shifts and rotating crews. Safety measures and preparations have been diligently carried out, including a final field visit and detailed inspection by Major Drilling’s foreman and safety representative on November 2, 2023.

The essential drilling and support equipment were mobilised from Salt Lake City, Utah, and arrived onsite on November 6, 2023. Drill Rig walking, placement, and setup were successfully completed on November 8, 2023, with drill collaring and coring activity scheduled to begin on November 9, 2023.

The arrival of the Drill Rig at Black Mountain represents the commencement of an exciting phase for Chariot Corporation and hard rock lithium exploration in Wyoming. Black Mountain holds potential as a hard rock lithium opportunity in the continental United States, with favourable geological factors, a supportive regulatory regime, and a sparsely populated location.

Chariot Corporation anticipates receiving the first assay results from the Phase 1 Drill Program in January 2024.

Investors and mining enthusiasts are closely monitoring Chariot Corporation's systematic and transparent approach to exploration as they embark on this drilling program, with the expectation of uncovering valuable resources in the heart of Wyoming's Black Mountain. The company's commitment positions them as a key player in the future of mining in the region.