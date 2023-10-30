FNN Content / Markets

October 30, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX down 0.55% as Israel launches ground operations

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

The ASX has reached a 12-month low at midday on Monday due to investor concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict may lead to a regional war, prompting a shift away from equities.

Israeli forces launched ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday, as part of a second-phase effort led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defeat the Palestinian militant group.

The S&P/ASX 200 is currently trading 0.55 per cent lower at 6,789.10.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 39 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 0.9 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.98 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 3.08 per cent higher at $61.33. It is followed by shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

The worst-performing large cap is IGO (ASX:IGO), trading 9.86 per cent lower at $9.60. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 1.23 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.60 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.38 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,012.90 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $1.00 lower at US$84.53 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.56 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

US Fed holds steady

Investors react to IGO’s quarterly report amid lithium market uncertainty

ASX down 0.62% at noon as Australian retail sales rise by 0.9% in September

Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, TG Metals, Tietto Minerals

Are Albaneses big ideological Captains Calls ignoring the will of the people?

Fears of recession pull the Dow lower