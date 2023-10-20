FNN Content / Markets

October 20, 2023

ASX down 1.11% at noon: Chinese investors dump US bonds

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

In August, Chinese investors recorded their highest selling activity of US bonds and stocks in four years, amounting to $21.2 billion, with a focus on treasuries and equities, as per data from the US Department of the Treasury. Additionally, Japanese investors have also been selling US securities, driven by the weakening yen and the strategy to bolster their currency by selling treasuries for dollars.

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.11 per cent lower at 6,904.30.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 64 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.67 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.65 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 1.81 per cent higher at $3.665. It is followed by shares in Santos (ASX:STO) and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).

The worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), trading 4.73 per cent lower at $4.535. It is followed by shares in Allkem (ASX:AKE) and IGO (ASX:IGO).

Asian news

Asia-Pacific markets were all lower Friday, extending losses from Thursday’s broad sell-off.

This comes as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high and would likely require lower economic growth.

While he noted that recent data showed progress toward slowing prices, Powell also added that monetary policy was not yet too tight.

Asia investors will also assess Japan’s September inflation data, which came in at 3%, the 18th straight month above the BOJ’s 2% target, as well as China’s one-year and five-year loan prime rates.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.87% after the inflation reading was released, while the Topix was down 0.61%.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.23%, leading losses in Asia, while the Kosdaq was 1.59% lower.

Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,294, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI’s close of 17,295.89.

Company news

Way2VAT (ASX:W2V) has announced that their operations will be unaffected by the current situation in Israel. The corporate headquarters in Tel Aviv remains open and functioning normally with staff attending, although an optional work from home policy is in place. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) announced that it has successfully completed an approximately $365 million Institutional Placement to new and existing investors at A$1.80 per New Share. In response, Liontown’s Managing Director and CEO, Tony Ottaviano, said: “I am immensely proud that this funding has attracted such positive domestic and international investment and equity market support which, in turn, demonstrates a strong vote of confidence in the Kathleen Valley Project and the Liontown team.” Shares are trading 31.36 per cent lower at $1.92.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) is currently on a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to new data for the Phase 1A CLTX CAR T brain cancer clinical trial. The Company requests that trading in its securities be halted until after the expected announcement is made or until the market opens on Tuesday, 24 October 2023. Shares last traded at 2.8 cents.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1987.20 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.8 per cent higher at US$119.35 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 63.14 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

BlueScope Steel downgrades 1st half earnings amidst softening demand

Stocks of the Hour: Way2VAT, Liontown Resources, Chimeric Therapeutics

Mining giants Evolution and Northern Star shine in early 2023-24 financial results

Rio Tinto retains top spot in iron ore shipments

US bond yields near 5%, gold nears $2,000 amid Fed inflation commitment

ACCC wins battle as Qantas cancels $611 million takeover