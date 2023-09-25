FNN Content / Shares / Video

September 25, 2023

New World Metals Conference: Cazaly Resources

Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Tara French, Managing Director of Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ).

Cazaly Resources Limited is an Australian based resources company with a diverse portfolio of mineral projects in Australia, Namibia and Canada.

