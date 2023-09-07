FNN Content / Markets / Video

September 7, 2023

Afternoon update: ASX currently trading 1.18% lower with all sectors in the red

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 1.18 per cent lower at 7,171.20.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 56 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is REITs, down 0.43 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.9 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR), trading 8.3 per cent higher at $3.000.5 It is followed by shares in Boral (ASX:BLD) and Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG).

The worst-performing large cap is BHP Group (ASX:BHP), trading 4.97 per cent lower at $4.381. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) and Allkem (ASX:AKE).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.11 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.97 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.66 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,943.70 an ounce.

Light crude is trading $0.22 lower at US$87.32 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 63.73 US cents.

