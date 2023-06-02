FNN Content / Markets / Video

June 2, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: MNS, A3D, GGE

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

                fnn

 

Magnis (ASX:MNS; OTCQX:MNSEF; FSE:U1P) has announced that iM3NY has successfully completed 6 out of the 7 relevant tests for UN38.3 certification, with 1 result now pending. The UN38.3 process involves a series of tests, designed to simulate the conditions that the cells may be exposed to during transportation. Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) has signed a MOU with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Peter Snowsill, Aurora’s CEO commented: “[we can leverage] Aurora Labs’ technology with Aramco’s vast energy industry experience.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) announced that the independent review confirms significant helium flow potential at their wells. MD Dane Lance commented: “The Company now has a range of opportunities across the Red Helium project, and we look forward to being back in the field to confirm the modelling results with a successful flow test.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

About Finance News Network

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ASX jumps 0.37% at noon as lithium miners surge

US stocks jump as debt ceiling looks to pass through Senate by week’s end

Aus sectors mixed as ASX gains 0.3%

ASX jumps 0.22% at noon as US House passes debt ceiling bill

Stocks of the Hour: RFX, NRZ, IPT

Major US indexes fall after investors react to debt ceiling debate