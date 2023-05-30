Stocks of the Hour: GL1, AVL, VML, DRO

Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) has completed its first stage of Ore Sorting Trials at its 100 per cent owned Manna Lithium Project in WA. Global Lithium Project Director, Tony Chamberlain commented, “the Manna Lithium Project has the distinct advantage of having great visual control between ore, which is predominantly white in colour, and surrounding waste rock which appears dark grey to black.” Global lithiums Managing Director Ron Mitchell is on this Friday’s webinar, register via the Sharecafe or FNN website to hear an update from the company.Shares are trading 2.51 per cent higher at $1.43.

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) has been awarded a $49 Million government grant. CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “The Grant will be of great benefit to AVL as we seek to optimise and finalise our financing and offtake arrangements.” Shares are trading 11.43 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.

Vital Metals (ASX:VML) intersects up to 2.8 per cent TREO in drilling at its Tardiff deposit in Canada. Chief Operating Officer Eben Visser said: “We are working towards a better understanding of the geology at Tardiff and increasing confidence in our Inferred components.” Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 1 cent.

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) has undertaken a significant production and operations ramp up. The Company has $67 million across its counterdrone products under production, due for completion in stages across the 2023 calendar year. Shares are trading 2.83 per cent higher at 27.25 cents.