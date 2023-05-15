Stocks of the Hour: VEN, WIA, WSR

Vintage Energy (ASX:VEN) announces the securing of the first gas supply contract for the Odin gas field located in the Cooper Basin. Vintage Managing Director, Neil Gibbins, said “This agreement expands our production and revenue generating footprint and provides an attractive commercial footing.” Shares are trading 7.81 per cent higher at 6.9 cents.

Wia Gold (ASX:WIA) has announced a maiden mineral resource estimate at Kokoseb of 1.3 million ounces of gold, with significant scope for expansion. Wia’s Chairman, Andrew Pardey, commented, ““This resource estimate was delivered only 11 months after the discovery holes and at an outstanding discovery cost of US$2 per ounce.” Shares are trading 34.62 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.

Westar Resources Limited (ASX:WSR) announced that their maiden RC program intersects multiple thick pegmatites at Olga Rocks lithium-gold project in WA. Executive Director Lindsay Franker commented: “Following from the success of the maiden RC drilling program, Westar is planning the next phase of drilling, targeting along strike and down dip extensions.” Shares are trading 82.35 per cent higher at 6.2 cents.