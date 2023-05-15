Spectur (ASX:SP3) – Webinar Presentation

Gerard Dyson – Managing Director – Spectur (ASX:SP3) harnesses the power of renewable resources to make autonomous sensing, thinking and action available anywhere, anytime. It provides solar and battery-powered platforms that connect wirelessly to the internet. Its solutions use visual artificial intelligence and IoT to help organisations protect people and IoT that allow organisations to sense, think and act, so they can protect people and property and improve productivity, even in remote locations and harsh conditions.