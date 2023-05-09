Stocks of the Hour: NSM, RAD, VSR, BEZ

North Stawell Minerals (ASX:NSM) announced that their air core drilling program intersected broad, low-grade anomalous gold zones at their Challenger Prospect. In response, Chief Executive Russell Krause said: “Importantly, 7 of the holes end in anomalous grade and many holes include thick intercepts.” Shares are trading 2.06 per cent higher at 9.9 cents.

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) announced that they have received FDA orphan drug designation for RAD 301 in pancreatic cancer. CEO and Managing Director, Riccardo Canevari, commented, “The FDA’s decision highlights the significant demand for effective imaging agents for improved and earlier diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.” Shares are trading 2.94 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR) announced several thick pegmatites have been intercepted from the surface at TiTree project in WA. Voltaic chief executive Mr Michael Walshe, ““We now have a much-improved model of the regional pegmatites at Ti Tree in terms of structure, down-hole continuity and zonation.” Shares are trading 44.44 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.

Besra Gold (ASX:BEZ) entered into a binding gold purchase agreement for up to US$300m signed with major shareholder Quantum Metal Recovery. Executive Chair, Jocelyn Bennet, commented: “The announcement of progress of this landmark agreement, as well as the accompanying corporate changes, moves Besra’s Bau Gold Project closer to production.” Shares are trading 34.09 per cent higher at 29.5 cents.