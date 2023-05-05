Stocks of the Hour: SPT, IPD, MGT

Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), announces it has signed a new two-year partnership agreement with Visa. Through this collaboration, participating acquirers and merchants gain access to a Buy Now Pay Later payment option offering a single point of integration for credit card instalments. Splitit CEO and MD, Nandan Sheth said, “By providing consumers with an optimised, simplified instalment experience, merchants can enjoy improved sales conversion and increased order size.” Shares are trading 13.04 per cent higher at 13 cents.

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) announced the clearance of SOZO Pro, the company’s next BIS system, by the U.S. FDA. MD and CEO, Richard Valencia commented, “[the deal] offers several new features which will improve clinical workflow and expand SOZO testing to more patients.” Shares are trading 2.78 per cent lower at 17.5 cents.

Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) announced the signing of a MOU with the District Council of Peterborough in support of the Razorback Iron Ore Project. Magnetite Mines CEO Tim Dobson commented: “Magnetite Mines is determined to role model sustainability leadership through all phases of the Razorback Project and this unique MOU is an example of that commitment.” Shares are trading 3.51 per cent higher at 59 cents.