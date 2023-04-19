Stocks of the Hour: BUX, RTR, BNL

Buxton Resources (ASX:BUX) has announced that their RC drill program has returned numerous zones of thick and high-grade graphite mineralisation at its Graphite Bull Project in WA. Baseline biological surveys to support environmental assessments and approvals have now commenced. Shares are trading 26.47 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.

Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) has reported their Mineral Resource Estimate for their zinc, gold and lead Earaheedy Project in WA, confirming the project as potential for world class. In response, Managing Director Shane Sikora commented: “This exceptional resource estimate is a major milestone for Rumble, confirming the Earaheedy Project as one of the largest zinc sulphide discoveries globally over the last decade.” Shares are trading 13.16 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.

And continuing on the commodity front, Blue Star Helium (ASX:BNL) has announced that the final approval was received to drill the first two helium development wells at the highgrade Voyager helium development in Colorado. Drilling of the first well is expected to commence in late Q2 or Q3. Shares are trading 3.23 per cent higher at 3.2 cents.