Stocks of the Hour: SIH, LNR, AUC

Sihayo Gold (ASX:SIH) announced significant gold intercepts at their project in Indonesia. Sihayo’s Executive Chairman, Colin Moorhead, commented, “With these latest intercepts, we believe there is strong potential to grow the resource and further strengthen the case for an independent underground operation at Sihayo.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 0.2 cents.

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) announced the completion of two surveys at the Lyons Rare Earths Project in WA. Mr Brian Thomas, Lanthanein Technical Director commented, “The heritage avoidance surveys allowing the company to prepare for the arrival of the drill rigs to make the larger breakthrough discovery that could potentially transform the company.” Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.

Ausgold (ASX:AUC) has announced further high-grade gold intercepted at the Katanning Gold Project in WA. Commenting on the drilling results, Ausgold Managing Director, Matthew Greentree, said: “The increasing scale of gold mineralisation further supports the definitive feasibility study underway and provides the basis for a larger production profile.” Shares are trading 4.17 per cent higher at 5 cents.