Stocks of the Hour: 88E, KNI, ARE

88 Energy Limited (ASX:88E) announced that the Hickory-1 surface hole was successfully drilled. The Company anticipates the primary and secondary target zones to be intersected within the next two weeks. Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

Kuniko (ASX:KNI) has announced that exceptional cobalt mineralisation drill intersection and new shallow mineralised horizon has been observed at their Skuterud Project in Norway. In response, Antony Beckmand, CEO, commented, “ Our further drilling now is cause for excitement with these intersections having an abundance of visible cobalt mineralisation and delivering a new shallow horizon.” Shares are trading 12.35 per cent higher at 45.5 cents.

Argonaut Resources (ASX:ARE) has announced that Lithium drilling is underway at their Higginsville project in WA. All soil samples have now been submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.2 cents.