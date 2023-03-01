Stocks of the Hour: ARD, VAL, OCN

Argent Minerals (ASX:ARD) has announced extensive new high-grade silver-lead-zinc at their Kempfield Deposit in NSW. In response, Argent Managing Director Mr Kastellorizos commented: “We have intersected in all the drill holes extensive sulphide mineralisation.” Shares are trading 6.7 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) has announced key DIA approval for drilling at their Picha Copper Project in Peru. In response, Valor Executive Chairman, George Bauk, said: “this is another exciting milestone for Valor. With social agreements already in place over the Effective Area, we can move ahead directly with an application for Authorization to Commence Drilling over 120 planned holes at the Central Picha Project.” Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.

Oceana Lithium (ASX:OCN) has announced high-grade surface lithium mineralisation, including spodumene, confirmed at their project in Brazil. In response, Oceana Chairman Gino Vitale said: “Multiple lithium bearing minerals and potential zonation present in our ground indicate substantial lithium enrichment in this well-recognized LCT pegmatite district.” Shares are trending 11.1 per cent higher at 40 cents.