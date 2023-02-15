Stocks of the Hour: PTR, LGM, CCZ, WCN

Petratherm Limited (ASX:PTR) announced exceptional rare earth drill results from the Meteor Prospect, in South Australia. Commenting on these results, Petratherm’s CEO Mr Peter Reid said: ““The Meteor Prospect results are highly encouraging. The mineralisation starts at just a few metres below surface in the soft weathering profile allowing the potential for low-cost free dig mining.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 8.4 cents.

Legacy Minerals (ASX:LGM) announced a significant new discovery at their project in NSW. In response, CEO & Managing Director, Christopher Byrne said “The Bauloora Project has the potential to be a very large gold-silver epithermal system and presents a great opportunity to deliver shareholder value through discovery.” Shares are trading 28.1 per cent higher at 20.5 cents.

Castillo Copper Limited’s (ASX:CCZ) announced impressive diamond core TREO assay results across the central part of the BHA Project’s East Zone. In response, Castillo Copper’s MD Dr Dennis Jensen commented: “The Board is delighted with the latest results, as it increases confidence in the underlying REE system. The Board looks forward to receiving the remaining assays and charting the next phase of the exploration campaign.” Shares are trading 6.7 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) announced the highest grade REE results to date at their Rare Earths Project. Commenting on the results, White Cliff Technical Director Ed Mead said: ““The assay results build on our understanding of [the project], and the sampling in December did not have the benefit of results and targets generated from the recent high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.