Magnis Cautiously Optimistic on Nachu, Bullish on iM3NY

Corporate Connect Senior Analyst Di Brookman has today released an updated research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX: MNS), placing a 12-month target of $1.45 on the company.

This report can now be downloaded via the MNS COMPANY PAGE.

Magnis aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling the future energy requirements of the world, the global storage of renewable energy and electrification of transportation.

Leveraging off a world class graphite asset in Tanzania, associated production IP and a strategy partnership with US based Charge CCV, Magnis will manage an end to end supply chain, sourcing the raw materials and associated technologies for these cells.

Magnis has three core areas of focus which provide the Company with a strategic advantage; battery technologies, gigafactories and graphite.