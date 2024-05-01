Stocks of the Hour: Adisyn, Bastion Minerals, Anson Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) has announced it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash. Adisyn and Zettagrid to commence strategic partnership for the sale of new cloud services using the Zettagrid cloud platform. Shares are trading 21.74 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

Bastion Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMO) has provided an update on its activities in Sweden, where the Company holds the highly prospective high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) project Gyttorp area no. 100 and eight additional applications along the REE line. The Gyttorp project is producing exciting REE results over an extensive area. The presence of units with elevated REE over distances of >500 m in the Gyttorp property indicates the potential to develop significant tonnages of REE mineralisation. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.

Anson Resources Limited (ASX:ASN) has announced that it has completed negotiations with LG Energy Solutions and executed its first Offtake Term Sheet for the supply of battery-grade Lithium Carbonate from its 100% owned Project within the Paradox Basin in Southern Utah. The Offtake Term Sheet provides for the supply of up to 4,000 dry metric tonnes per annum of battery grade Lithium Carbonate produced at the Project, expected to commence in 2027. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 12 cents.