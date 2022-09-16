Stealth Global Holdings (ASX: SGI) FY22 Result Delivers Material Step Forward

Stealth Global Holdings (ASX: SGI) recently reported its FY22 results, delivering a record profit and building on the steady improvement of recent years. The strong result was driven by organic growth, several recent acquisitions, and associated scale benefits.
In the wake of this announcement, Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has released an updated report on Stealth Global that is now available for download from the SGI COMPANY PAGE.
Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Stealth Global Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly listed multinational distribution group with interests in Australia, the United Kingdom and Africa.