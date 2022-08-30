Stocks of the Hour: 30 August, 2022

Cobre (ASX:CBE) continues to kick goals, today they announced that their fifth step out drill hole of the ongoing diamond drill programme at the Ngami Copper Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt , Botswana, has returned another significant copper intersection. Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said: “We’re delighted with the results from the latest drill hole at NCP. Given the significant copper results and strong exploration potential of the project, the Company has mobilised a second drill rig to site with plans underway to deploy additional rigs to the project by year end in order to unlock this exciting copper discovery at Ngami.” Shares are trading 6.2 per cent lower at 53 cents.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the grant of a new Japanese patent. Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt, noted: “We are pleased to see continued progress in building our global patent estate around efti. This Japanese patent, along with the equivalent patents granted in other key global markets, underpin the investments we have made to develop this unique candidate and give Immutep important strategic options.” Shares are trading 1.8 per cent higher at 29 cents.

AD1 Holdings (ASX:AD1) a technology company with a growing portfolio of market-leading software businesses today announced that it has entered into a share sale agreement for the acquisition of Scout Talent Group, Scout is the market leader in talent acquisition software, for a a total consideration of $65m. AD1 CEO Brendan Kavenagh commented " AD1's strategy has been focused on delivering new and attractive SaaS verticals, specifically in the global online HR talent acquisition and staff development markets." Shares are trading 17.7 per cent higher at 2 cents.