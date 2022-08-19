The Week that Was – August 15-19, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 15 August, 2022

Record Result for BlueScope but Future Murky

While BlueScope Steel has met guidance with a record result for the year to June 30 of $2.81 billion, investors will not like the near 70% slide in the company’s December half profit forecast.

Alternative Plant-Based Protein Companies Losing Money Hand Over Fist

Max Andrews from the AgFood Fund looks at the current financial struggles of various plant-based protein companies around the world and how his fund is positioned in the sector.

Tuesday 16 August, 2022

What to Expect from AREITs this Reporting Season (video)

Ahead of the sector’s upcoming 2022 reporting season, Pengana Capital takes a look at what’s been happening in the REIT and AREIT space and what to expect moving forward.

Fidelity Future Leaders Fund ‘Super’ Series: Innovators (video)

Fidelity has produced a series reviewing the ‘super’ sectors of the Australian ASX300 excluding the ASX50 stocks. In part one, James Abela and Monique Rooney look at ‘Innovators’.

Bourse Discourse: ARG, BEN, BPT

The pressure on companies this reporting season is higher than ever. Here’s how Argo Investments, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Beach Energy fared on Monday after announcing their results.

Having Conquered Oz, JB HiFi Takes on New Zealand

Is the move by JB Hi Fi to go against the grain and spend the next three years upgrading and expanding its NZ operations a sign that it believes the Australian market is going ex-growth?

Crunch Time for Rio with Turquoise Hill

If Rio Tinto really wants to control all of the 66% non-government stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper gold mine, it has to buy the 49% it doesn’t control in Canadian company Turquoise Hill.

Chinese Economy Takes Another Turn for the Worse

Confirmation that, for all his blustering, Xi Jinping is presiding over a Chinese economy that is sliding its way towards a debilitating slowdown, or at worst, maybe even a recession.

TPW’s Designs on the Future Intact Despite Headwinds

Online furniture and homewares group Temple & Webster ran into some headwinds in the year to June just as the company was expanding other parts of its business.

Wednesday 17 August, 2022

You May Have Missed One Bandwagon; There Will Be More

Just as equity and bond investors were first to pull the plug, it will likely be those markets that regain their mojo first. Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson explains why there’s always another bandwagon.

A Fall in Earnings Estimates Could Worsen Sell-Off

While most major indexes are now in or near bear market territory, TRP’s Tim Murray explains why he thinks current stock prices may not have fully baked in a recessionary scenario.

Market Murmurs: SWM, SEK, GMG

Another busy ASX trading session on Tuesday with news aplenty, and here’s the latest from Kerry Stokes’ Seven West Media, HR firm Seek Ltd and logistics giant Goodman Group.

Little Going Right for Challenger as Shares Fall 10%

Challenger shares fell more than 10% yesterday as its annual profit took a huge hit from the June half slide in markets, while its $35 million adventure into banking is coming badly unstuck.

Rio No Lamb when it Comes to Mongolian Interests

Rio Tinto seems willing to wait out the recalcitrant shareholders in Turquoise Hill who have rejected its $US2.7bn offer, making clear its commitment to the Mongolian Oyu Tolgoi project.

Coal Division Powers BHP to Record Payout

BHP shareholders can thank the great global coal price boom – especially thermal coal – for the largesse of record dividends for the year to June, with $A23 billion set to be paid out.

Fletcher Building Meets Guidance, Raises Dividend

Fletcher Building has boosted its 2021-22 annual dividend by a third after meeting full year earnings guidance, despite numerous battles in its home market of New Zealand.

New FDA Hearing Aid Ruling May Impact Cochlear

In a move that could rattle the share price of Cochlear for a while, key US health regulators have cleared the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter from the middle of October.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) June 2022 Quarterly Update (video)

Andrew Schwartz (Group Managing Director and Co-Founder) and Mark Power (Acting Head of Income Credit Funds and Head of Build-to-Rent Debt Fund) provide an update on the fund.

WT Financial (ASX:WTL) Rallies on Indicative Results (video)

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Founder and Managing Director Keith Cullen discusses the company’s indicative results and the future of financial advice.

CARETEQ (ASX:CTQ) Announces Partnership with StrongRoom AI (video)

CARETEQ Limited Executive Chairman Mark Simari discusses their recent agreement with drug management platform StrongRoom AI among other company-related matters.

Thursday 18 August, 2022

RBNZ Moves Rates Up Again to 7-Year High

As expected the Reserve Bank of NZ has lifted its official cash rate (OCR) by half a per cent to 3%, from 2.5% previously and the highest it has been for seven years.

Caution Does Not Mean ‘Run’

While JH’s Matt Peron believes the economy is likely to slow in the face of higher rates, investors’ can prudently stay invested due to solid corporate performance and lower valuations.

Bridge Street Bites: PGH, VCX, DOW

Another full news day on the ASX with the reporting season picking up steam. Here’s the latest from some local industrial companies: Pact Group, Vicinity Centres and Downer EDI.

Alaska a Go, Dorado a Not Just Yet for Santos

Two very different decisions on new oil developments from Santos yesterday when it also revealed record first half earnings of $A1.7bn and a 38% increase in dividend payout.

Food as Software

GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin considers the future of food and explains why it looks set to be one of the most exciting prospects for the next ten to fifteen years.

Brambles Overcomes Cost Issues to Post Solid Result

Investors were apparently pleased with Brambles’ solid 2021-22 results and future guidance yesterday, even as it battled a 40% surge in the cost of timber for its iconic wooden pallets.

Flu Division Helps Immunise CSL’s Bottom Line

Lower blood plasma collection volumes meant CSL had a 6% fall in full-year profit, but a bumper year for the Seqirus flu vaccine business pushed revenues higher for the year to June.

eCargo Holdings (ASX:ECG) sells Amblique (video)

eCargo Holdings Group CEO Lawrence Lun discusses the sale of Amblique, how the proceeds will be used, and the roadmap for the coming months.

Friday 19 August, 2022

Positives Aplenty in Yancoal Result

Yancoal has confirmed earlier guidance of a massive turnaround in revenue and earnings for the six months to June as the company rode the surge in thermal coal prices to record highs.

Gold and Gold Stocks Oversold

Gold and gold stocks are oversold, though small inflows into the gold bullion backed ETFs in the last days of July and early August may be signalling an end to persistent outflows.

Fall in Jobs Belies Record Low Unemployment

Australia’s unemployment rate fell to a new 48-year low of 3.4% in July but we may have seen the first crack in the buoyant jobs market as well, with the number of people in work also falling.

How You Could Be Biodiversified

As the world finally wakes up to the increasing threat to biodiversity and natural capital, Fidelity believes investors have a crucial role to play – and a huge opportunity to seize.

ACCC Suggests Qantas Take Off its Alliance Bid

Judging by the response from the ACCC, Qantas can save itself $614 million and earn a few brownie points by not proceeding with its proposed acquisition of Alliance Aviation.

Stock Snippets: ORG, EVN, TWE

The local reporting season rolls on and here’s the pick of today’s batch of updates from energy powerhouse Origin, ambitious miner Evolution and global vintner Treasury Wines.

Newcrest Takes Expected Hit on Costs, Price Weakness

Newcrest Mining posted an expected drop in earnings for the year to June 30 as it was caught in the pincers of rising costs, lower output and gold and copper prices.