August 15, 2022

Fidelity Future Leaders Fund ‘Super’ Series: Innovators

By Fidelity International | More Articles by Fidelity International

Fidelity has produced a series reviewing the ‘super’ sectors of the Australian ASX300 excluding the ASX50 stocks. In part one, James Abela and Monique Rooney, Lead and Co Portfolio Managers for the Fidelity Future Leaders Fund, look at ‘Innovators’.

 

 

The Fidelity Future Leaders Fund  invests in mid- and small-cap Australian companies. It seeks returns in excess of the S&P/ASX 200 Mid Small Index over the suggested minimum investment time period of five to seven years.

