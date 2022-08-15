Fidelity Future Leaders Fund ‘Super’ Series: Innovators

Fidelity has produced a series reviewing the ‘super’ sectors of the Australian ASX300 excluding the ASX50 stocks. In part one, James Abela and Monique Rooney, Lead and Co Portfolio Managers for the Fidelity Future Leaders Fund, look at ‘Innovators’.
By Fidelity International | More Articles by Fidelity International
