CARETEQ (ASX:CTQ) Announces Partnership with StrongRoom AI

CARETEQ Limited (ASX:CTQ) Executive Chairman Mark Simari discusses the company’s recent agreement with drug management platform StrongRoom AI and the transition from paper-based to digital record keeping within the aged care and assistive living sector.
CARETEQ is an Australian health-tech company that has developed and commercialised a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.
In August 2021, CARETEQ acquired Ward Medication Management, which is Australia’s largest medication management service provider of its kind with a dominant market share along the east coast of the country, and South Australia.