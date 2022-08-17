FNN Content / Markets / Shares / Video

August 17, 2022

WT Financial (ASX:WTL) Rallies on Indicative Results

By Finance News Network

 

 

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Founder and Managing Director Keith Cullen discusses the company’s indicative results and the future of financial advice.

 

WT Financial has established itself as the largest non-institutionally-owned, non-product producing financial adviser network in Australia. Its advisory services are delivered primarily through a group of privately-owned financial advice practices whose advisers operate as authorised representatives under its Wealth Today, Sentry Group, and Synchron subsidiaries.

