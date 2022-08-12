The Week that Was – August 8-12, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 9 August, 2022

Global Tech Sector Navigates a Year of Transition

Denny Fish from JH explains why this year’s challenges to the tech sector are partly owed to the “math” of equity valuation and the aftereffects of earlier successes in certain sub-industries.

The New Mallee Route: From Myanmar to Tasmania

Previously focused on the Asian nation of Myanmar, Mallee Resources has refocused its efforts about 8000 kilometres south, in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Tasmania.

All (Back) Aboard the Lithium Bullet Train

Global business media outlets have woken up to the very bullish quarterly report issued last week by Albemarle that contained a stunning upgrade to its outlook for the year ahead.

FY2021-22 a Slight Derailment for Aurizon

No matter how Aurizon tried to spin it, the 2021-22 results justified Monday’s slide, with the share price dipping 7% at one stage before a late rally saw it end the session down 3.4%.

SUN’s Upbeat Talk Eclipsed by Earnings, Payout Cut

Suncorp has slashed its payout to shareholders after reporting a sharp fall in earnings for FY2021-22, with investors returning serve by sending the company’s shares down 4.6% on Monday.

Let the Games Begin for the BHP-OZL Olympiad

After BHP lobbed its $8.3 billion all-cash bid for OZ Minerals on Monday morning, the future for the targeted company is clear – it will not be allowed to remain independent.

Wednesday 10 August, 2022

Airlie FM Sector Spotlight: Seven Group (video)

Airlie FM Equity Analyst Joe Wright provides a backdrop on Seven Group, a diversified investment business operating mining and industrials companies including WesTrac, Coates and Boral.

Confidence Turnaround a Tricky One for RBA

The Reserve Bank won’t like reading that the National Australia Bank’s latest survey for July showed a strengthening in business conditions, reversing the recent softening trend.

Costs, Climate Change Dull Coronado’s Glow

Amid all the positivity of record earnings for Coronado Resources in the six months to June 30 were reminders about marketplace realities and how climate is now an increasing factor.

Paying Attention to Global Listed Infrastructure (video)

Magellan’s Gerald Stack explains why he believes now is a good time to invest in global infrastructure stocks and dissects the link between these assets and interest rates.

Emerging Tech Not for the Faint of Heart

As the recent rollercoaster ride for network as software services (NASS) company Megaport shows, the life of an emerging tech stock can be hard – as it can for those who invest in them.

Green Metal Prospects Have NEVer Looked Brighter

In another bullish point for lithium, copper, nickel and all those other green metals, Chinese new electric vehicle sales (or NEVS, New Energy Vehicles) continued at high levels in July.

Thursday 11 August, 2022

Musk Takes More off the Top with Tesla Sales

Six filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday night revealed that Tesla boss Elon Musk had sold a further 7.92 million shares of the EV maker worth $US6.9bn.

12 Charts We’re Thinking About Right Now

Quay Global uses a series of handy charts to add some much-needed context to the latest trends in housing, retail and venture capital – and what they mean for investors.

Are We There Yet?

Rob Almeida from MFS Investment Management discusses the perceptions and realities about market bottoms and why he believes they require a level of capitulation we’ve not yet seen.

Market Takes the Long Stick to St Barbara

St Barbara shares were the worst performed among ASX 200 stocks yesterday, belted more than 17% after the company produced what amounted to a downgrade of its outlook.

CBA Earnings Hit 4-Year High on Improved Loan Book

CBA posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years, partly thanks to a now faded first-half surge in home lending along with a big improvement in its loan impairment costs.

All Wheat and No Chaff for GrainCorp

Shares in GrainCorp jumped yesterday after the company again upgraded earnings guidance by nearly 10% for its year to September 2022 results and painted a very rosy picture indeed.

Friday 12 August, 2022

You Ready to Let the Dogs Out?

While July proved an exception, the great unwind in monetary stimulus has led and will continue to lead equity market weakness, especially in the highest multiple parts of the market.

First Payout Lift in Seven Years for Telstra

Full year profits at Telstra fell 4.6% to $1.81 billion for the year to June, with the company lifting its final dividend for the first time in seven years to 8.5 cents per share.

Sustainable Investment: 3 Key Trends

Stephanie Maier from GAM Investments outlines three key trends she believes will continue to drive the sustainable and ESG investment landscape over the coming years.

Mirvac Looking to Build on Decent Year

Securities in property manager and investment group Mirvac jumped nearly 4% on Thursday after it revealed a better-than-expected net result of $906m for the year to June 30.

AMP Carrot Bigger than its Stick

AMP sweetened the news of a 24.5% slump in half-year profit by also announcing a $1.1 billion capital return to its patient but long-suffering shareholders including a $350 million share buyback.

Can We Feed the Planet and Still Hit Net Zero?

In an urgent bid to address the agriculture sector’s carbon footprint, while balancing the needs of feeding the global population, a wave of innovative solutions and technologies are emerging.

QBE Thinking the Worst is Behind it

QBE has upgraded its insurance outlook for the rest of 2022 despite being hit with a hefty drop in profits due largely to falls in investment markets in the six months to June 30.

Positioning for a Hard Landing

As inflation continues to run hot, investors can look to insulate their portfolios by pursuing opportunities in the healthcare sector as well as by investing in ‘quality’ companies.