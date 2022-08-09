Funds / Infrastructure / Markets / Video

August 9, 2022

Paying Attention to Global Listed Infrastructure

By Magellan Asset Management | More Articles by Magellan Asset Management

Magellan’s Gerald Stack explains why he believes now is a good time to invest in global infrastructure stocks and dissects the link between these assets and interest rates.

 

 

The Magellan Infrastructure Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global infrastructure Fund. It aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. The Fund comes in an unhedged version as well as a listed version with the ASX ticker code MICH.

About Magellan Asset Management

View more articles by Magellan Asset Management →

More Related Articles

Airlie FM Sector Spotlight: Seven Group

Global Tech Sector Navigates a Year of Transition

In Conversation with Secretary Leon Panetta

DNR Capital Looks at the Current State of the Equities Market

Why the Cash Rate Is Likely to Peak with a 2 Rather than a 3 in Front of it

China Reopening Play: Australian resources