Dividend Payouts in a Rising Interest Rate Environment

Michael Price, Portfolio Manager for the Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund, discusses the strategy and track record of the fund, and the performance of dividend funds in an environment of volatility and falling valuations.
The Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund provides exposure to an actively managed portfolio, predominantly made up of listed Australian equities with growing, tax effective income. The Fund seeks to achieve a higher level of tax effective income compared to the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index and the potential for capital growth over the longer term.