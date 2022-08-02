Kazia: AGILE Hurdle Missed but Significant Value Remains

Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has today released an updated research report for ASX-listed biotech company Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA), now available for download via the KZA company page.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.
Our lead program is paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Interim data was reported in April 2020, and further data is expected in 2H 2020.