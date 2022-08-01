Stocks of the Hour: 1 August, 2022

Ioneer (ASX:INR) has signed a 5 year binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions. The company is a joint venture battery company between Toyota Motor and Panasonic. Ioneer’s Executive Chairman, James Calaway said: “Ioneer is grateful to announce another key milestone for our company with a Lithium carbonate agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions. The company is a world class organisation, and we look forward to being their treated partner.” Shares are trading 2.2 per cent higher at 57 cents.

Junior miner Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) today announced its second intersection of significant copper mineralisation from its ongoing drill programme in Botswana. Commenting on initial drilling results, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said: “The Ngami Copper Project in Botswana is demonstrating exceptional promise with this outstanding copper intersection which confirms that we are potentially sitting on a new copper discovery .” Shares are trading 57 per cent higher at 14 cents.

Plexure Group Limited (ASX:PX1) announced today that it has entered into new agreements with its largest customer, McDonald’s Corporation , for Plexure’s digital customer engagement platform. The platform and unique data-driven capabilities support 147 million customer interactions each day for McDonald’s. Plexure Group CEO Dan Houden said: “We are excited about our continued partnership with McDonald’s and look forward to working collaboratively toward our mutual goal of delivering excellent experiences for McDonald’s customers through our world-leading customer engagement platform.” Shares are trading 82 per cent higher at 31 cents.