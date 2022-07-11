Broker News

July 11, 2022

BHP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Analysts at Credit Suisse are now seriously contemplating the prospect of economic recession ahead. A general sector update highlights near-term downside risks for iron ore and EV battery materials while spot prices for base metals have now fallen below the broker’s forecasts.

All in all, Credit Suisse remains constructive on iron ore, coal and aluminium, but thinks copper has further to fall. For the miners, the broker is concerned about rising costs.

In case of a recession, Credit Suisse sees BHP as remaining more resilient than Rio Tinto. $40 target and Neutral rating retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $40.00.Current Price is $39.22. Difference: $0.78 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SBM – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

KSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AKE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QBE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AGL – Morgans rates the stock as Add