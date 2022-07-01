Broker News

July 1, 2022

TYR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

While the announced departure of Tyro Payments CEO and Managing Director Robbie Cook adds uncertainty, UBS feels it also creates an opportunity for a ceo with a deeper financial and/or technology background.

The broker retains its $2.30 target price and Buy rating.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $2.30.Current Price is $0.65. Difference: $1.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TYR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QAN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VCX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

XRO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

AGL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform