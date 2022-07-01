TYR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

While the announced departure of Tyro Payments CEO and Managing Director Robbie Cook adds uncertainty, UBS feels it also creates an opportunity for a ceo with a deeper financial and/or technology background.
The broker retains its $2.30 target price and Buy rating.
Sector: Software & Services.
Target price is $2.30.Current Price is $0.65. Difference: $1.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TYR meets the UBS target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).