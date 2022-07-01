Broker News

July 1, 2022

LTR – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Liontown Resources’ Kathleen Valley lithium mine received Ford Motor Company’s tick of approval in the form of a $300m debt facility to further development of the site. Macquarie notes Ford signed a binding offtake agreement for up to 150,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene per annum.

The broker highlights this latest contract means Liontown Resources has secured offtake agreements for 450,000 dry metric tonnes spodumene per annum, or 90% of planned production.

Liontown Resources has now formally approved development of the project, but has lifted pre-production capital costs 15%. Macquarie lowers its earnings forecasts -8%, 8% and -4% in FY24, FY25 and FY26 respectively to account for increased financing costs.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.85 from $1.90.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.85.Current Price is $1.12. Difference: $0.73 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If LTR meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

QAN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VCX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

XRO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TYR – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

AGL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform