BHP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BHP Group has announced details of its new social value framework, which Macquarie notes consists of six pillars across decarbonisation, environment, Indigenous partnerships, workforce, communities and supply chains.

The announcement included BHP Group’s first biodiversity target, with the company aiming for at least 30% of its land and water to be operating under nature positive practices by 2030. Progress of its social value framework will be tracked by a new 2030 scorecard, including near-term milestones.

Macquarie also highlights elevated energy costs may drive momentum in the energy transition across the sector. The Outperform rating and target price of $51.00 are retained.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $51.00.Current Price is $42.98. Difference: $8.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BHP meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).