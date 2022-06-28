Funds / Markets / Video

June 28, 2022

Turmoil Provides Catalyst for Significant Investment in Europe

It is no surprise that investor sentiment has turned negative on Europe. In the short term, there are good reasons to be cautious. However, recent events are providing catalysts for significant change, with Europe looking to massively invest to be self-reliant in supply chains and energy. This is providing tailwinds for some of our long-term holdings, but it’s also creating opportunities in new emerging companies, as portfolio manager Adrian Cotiga explains.

 

 

The Platinum Europena Fund primarily invests in listed securities of European companies and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.

