Markets / Shares

June 27, 2022

Raising to Fuel Carsales’ Overseas Drive

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Australia has proven to be too small a market for Carsales.com, which has moved to expand its late 2021 move into the huge US auto market.

To do that it is looking to raise $1.2 billion from shareholders to fully acquire US listings business Trader Interactive.

Carsales bought a 49% stake in Trader Interactive in September last year for around $797 million and will now by the remaining 51% of the US company it does not already own for about $1.17 billion.

The shares went into a trading halt on Monday to allow the start of the raising. Trading will resume on Wednesday, June 29.

The $1.9 billion plus will see it take control of a business that connects buyers, sellers and renters in the power sports, recreational vehicle (RVs), aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle and heavy equipment industries through a portfolio of marketplaces.

Collectively, the platforms claim to reach over 13 million monthly unique visitors.

The $1.21 billion raising will be done at $17.75 per Carsales share — a 14.5% discount to its last closing price.

Around 68 million shares will be issued, so there’s a pretty big dilution of 24%.

“The acquisition is expected to generate attractive financial returns for shareholders with low double-digit EPS accretion in year one,” Carsales CEO Cameron McIntyre said in Monday’s statement to the ASX.

Along with the deal, Carsales.com also revealed a solid performance in the first five months of fiscal 2022 (it balances December 31).

The improvement “reflects continued healthy levels of demand” in the Australian automotive and non-automotive markets.

It expects adjusted net profit after tax of between $194 million and $196 million for 2022, higher than last year’s $153 million.

It is buying into the US auto markets at a time when prices of all vehicles are high because of widespread component shortages, supply chain problems and strong demand.

High petrol prices are a growing negative though along with continuing fears of a recession next year or 2024.

This could make this big move problematic if not managed closely.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Evolution Slammed 20% as Regression Sets In

Australia: Midyear Market Outlook

Metcash Registers Profit, Dividend Bump

Queensland’s New Coal Royalty Program

No Wizardry in Sharp Downgrade for OzMin

Lunch Report: 27 June, 2022