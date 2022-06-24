TPG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

The TPG Telecom trading update was in line with Macquarie’s expectations, with up-sellling opportunities in consumer and enterprise encouraging, albeit at an early stage.

While the company would not comment on the intentions of major shareholders, the broker believes JVCo (Vodafone/Hutchison), a holder of 28%, is unlikely to be a seller below $7.72, given the amount of debt inherited from the merger of Vodafone Australia and TPG Telecom.

Macquarie retains an Outperform rating and lowers the target to $7.50 from $8.00.

Target price is $7.50.Current Price is $5.86. Difference: $1.64 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TPG meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).