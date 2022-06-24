The Week that Was – June 20-24, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 21 June, 2022

Iluka Pushing Hard for Sierra Rutile Split

Iluka is urging shareholders to support the demerger of its Sierra Leone beach sands operations to clear the way for the creation of a standalone rare earths operation in WA.

Is the US Bear Market Here to Stay?

June 2022 has seen the S&P 500 Index enter bear market territory, marking a 22% decline from its January peak. Where and when will the current dip end – if that is indeed what it is?

Cooper Risking the Farm to Buy the Cash Cow

Cooper Energy likes APA’s Orbost gas processing plant Victoria so much that it is risking itself to control the facility in a deal worth more than half of its market capitalisation.

Navigating the Recent Volatility in the Australian Sharemarket

While the situation will remain uncertain for some time, it is clear that equity markets are returning to fundamentals where profits, cash flows and solid balance sheets matter.

Jansen’s Long-Term Gain for BHP’s Short-Term Pain

Amid the short-term weakness in the BHP share price, the company’s huge Jansen potash project in central Canada is becoming ever more integral to its future plans.

Mall Owner Still in the Vicinity of Confident

Vicinity Centres, the country’s second biggest shopping mall group, has reaffirmed its confidence in the Australian consumer in its updated guidance for FY 2021-22.

Wednesday 22 June, 2022

RBA Governor Back in Spin Mode

Speaking to the American Chamber of Commerce in Sydney on Tuesday, RBA Governor Phillip Lowe restated the bank’s willingness to do whatever was needed to rein in inflation.

Kellogg to Split into Bite-Size Pieces

More confirmation that nimbleness is now the flavour of the times for American corporates, with snack group Kellogg revealing Tuesday that it was splitting itself into three companies.

Musk Confirms Tesla Staff Cuts

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla would cut 10% of its salaried staff in the next three months.

Freight Costs Take a Bite out of SDI Profits

Dental technology company SDI says it is expecting a solid 16% boost in revenue for the year to June 30, but higher freight costs mean that won’t translate into a profit bump.

Aust Ag Loses its Chief but Gains a Friend

Aust Ag lost long time CEO Hugh Killen yesterday, but news also surfaced that Andrew Forrest’s Tatterang Investment Co more than doubled its stake late last week.

Platinum June 2022 Market Update (video)

Platinum’s Andrew Clifford looks at the current market backdrop and discusses Platinum’s investment approach, drivers of recent returns and where the team is investing.

Tech Talk: From hiring to firing (video)

In this month’s edition of Tech Talk, Trent Masters from Alphinity Investment Management explores the highlights in the tech landscape from his recent trip to the US.

Winners and Losers in NSW / Queensland Budgets

Budget tax moves have seen coal miners up in arms about a rise in royalties in Queensland, but Tabcorp is happy about the NSW Government’s changes to gambling taxes.

Thursday 23 June, 2022

Fletcher Constructing an Upbeat Narrative

NZ building products giant Fletcher Building saw its shares jump more than 6% at one stage on Wednesday when it revealed an upbeat earnings guidance for the 2022-23 financial year.

St. Barbara Shares Lose 18% on Triple Whammy

Shares in St Barbara were pummelled yesterday after the gold miner revealed a major change in strategy as well as operational problems that could very well limit future growth.

One Hummdinger of a Boardroom Spill

The acrimony on the Humm Group board over the failed attempt to sell its consumer finance business spilled over in the shape of wholesale boardroom changes on Wednesday.

Bond Markets: A historically significant week

Jay Sivapalan discusses what just happened in bond markets and how the Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest team are positioning portfolios in the current environment.

Inflation vs Growth: What matters more to investors?

As Schroders’ Ugo Montrucchio explains, high inflation is on everyone’s mind, but perhaps growth should be more concerning when making investment decisions.

10 Changing Investment Themes You Need to Consider

David Dowsett, GAM’s Head of Investments, outlines 10 themes he has identified where he sees a clear “before and after” effect for the 2020-22 crisis period.

Friday 24 June, 2022

Rich Man, Poor Man, Beggar Man, Thief

The record $14.89 trillion total wealth figure for Australian households might be the high for a while given the slide in shares, property and other assets in the three months to June.

Inflationary Pressures Spill Over into Milk Market

Firmer global milk prices mean dairy farmers and consumers in NZ and Australia will have to learn to tolerate higher prices for dairy products, just as they are elsewhere.

Do Bear Markets Herald a Recession?

Schroders Strategist Tina Fong takes a look back over more than 100 years of data to ask what this week’s severe market moves might signal for the economy.

Buffett Still a Happy Buyer of Oil Shares

Warren Buffett still has an appetite for shares in two of America’s largest oil producers, Chevron and Occidental, with his Berkshire Hathaway now owning 16% of the latter.

Resource Rumblings: ILU, MCR

News from the ASX resources sector on Thursday saw Iluka wasting no time in moving on from Sierra Rutile and Mincor continuing its Lazarus-like renaissance.

Just Get Us Home with a Soft Landing, Please

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson explains why, for the Fed and other central banks, easing the inflationary economy onto the runway safely and achieving a soft landing is all that matters.