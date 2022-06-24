Biotech, Down but Absolutely Not Out

It has been a difficult 12 months or so for biotech, but portfolio manager Dr Bianca Ogden believes the sector is “absolutely not broken” – far from it. Innovation continues and balance sheets are stronger than ever with a lot of cash sitting on the sidelines, paving the way for industry consolidation and ongoing investment in next-generation technologies and drug discovery.
