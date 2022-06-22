SMR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans suggests a unique opportunity has arisen to acquire Stanmore Resources shares, following a share price fall on fears around global steel activity. It’s thought profit-taking from the March entitlement offer and confusion around royalty impacts are weighing.

The QLD government announced a big royalty hike for local coal miners and while this results in -US$146m in royalties over 2022-23, net present value impacts are modest, explains the analyst. Upside leverage to the coal price is crimped, but not dramatically.

The broker lowers its target price to $3.35 from $3.80 and the Add rating is unchanged.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $3.80. Current Price is $1.79. Difference: $2.01.