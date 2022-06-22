ELT – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

Morgans initiates coverage of tin miner Elementos with a Speculative Buy rating and $1.02 target price. The company owns the Oropesa Tin project in Spain, which is thought to offer unique exposure to near-term production.
Management released an Optimisation Study for Oropesa in March, showing strong project economics, assesses the analyst. The project is considered low risk, technically advanced and contains a large JORC mineral resource, sutable for conventional open cut mining.
Target price is $1.02.Current Price is $0.47. Difference: $0.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ELT meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).