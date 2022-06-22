Broker News

June 22, 2022

CKF – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS acknowledges the Collins Foods brands are well-positioned on a relative basis and the sector should fare better in a softer consumer environment.

History has indicated consumers tend to trade down to quick service value offerings and, even with price increases, KFC remains at a material discount compared with McDonald’s. Nevertheless, the broker believes the market needs to account for material cost inflation.

The valuation is not overly demanding but, before considering a more positive view, UBS would appreciate more clarity on the extent of cost pressures and the offsets at the results on June 28. Neutral retained. Target is reduced to $9.15 from $14.10.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $9.15.Current Price is $8.38. Difference: $0.77 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CKF meets the UBS target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ELT – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

CRN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

GNC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TAH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SMR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NXT – Morgans rates the stock as Add