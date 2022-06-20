BGA – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

Higher input costs are expected to weigh on the FY23 recovery, mainly relating to increased milk supply costs but also packaging, freight, labour and electricity. As a result, UBS now sits -7% below consensus forecasts for FY23 EBITDA, at $214m.

The broker acknowledges the valuation of Bega Cheese is relatively undemanding and broadly in line with the long-term average.

Although one-offs related to the pandemic, floods and China’s lockdowns will not be repeated in FY23, the broker believes cost inflation will still be a significant headwind. Neutral maintained. Target is reduced to $4.75 from $5.40.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Target price is $4.75.Current Price is $4.35. Difference: $0.40 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BGA meets the UBS target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).